Family-run halal Italian restaurant Porta Porta to close on Dec 31 after 33 years

After 33 years of serving Italian food and welcoming generations of diners, Porta Porta Italian Restaurant will close its doors on Dec 31, 2026.

The family-run restaurant, which opened in 1993, announced its upcoming closure on Instagram.

"It is with a heavy heart that after 33 years of being open, we are announcing that we will be closing for good," wrote co-founder Rozianah Baharudin Laino, affectionately known as Rozi to customers.

Rozi founded the restaurant with her late husband, Antonino Laino, or Nino, who died of lung cancer in 2012. The establishment began with halal Italian cooking classes and later evolved into a small kitchen along Upper Changi Road.

Now located in Bedok, Porta Porta – which means "door to door" in Italian – is known for its cosy and home-like ambience and art-filled space. It serves primarily Italian cuisine, with menu highlights including tagliatelle in squid ink sauce, meat lasagna, and tiramisu dessert.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the couple's son, Danesh Laino, said the decision to close was primarily driven by his mother's wish to retire.

"My mum wants to retire, and I already have a career outside of F&B," the 37-year-old fintech entrepreneur said. "We want to keep things running, but it's not easy, and my mum is at the age for retirement."