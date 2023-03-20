Heard of Ipoh prawn noodles? This Tanjong Pagar stall's prawn mee with crispy hae bee hiam sambal has people raving

We’ve never heard of Ipoh prawn noodles till we saw a Facebook post raving about Ipoh Zai Prawn Noodles, a two-month-old stall at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre, and its “handsome” towkay. Unique prawn mee cooked by a dishy hawker? We had no choice but to check it out.

When we meet the boss, Ipoh-born chef-turned-hawker Ng Kie Cheong, 41, he tells 8days.sg that Ipoh prawn noodles is similar to the Penang version, which is spicy and boasts a richer soup than hae mee found locally.

The main difference, he says, is in the toppings. “Penang prawn mee is served with the standard toppings of fish cake, hard-boiled egg and beansprouts, while some places in Ipoh add different toppings like char siew,” he shares.

Is he handsome? Well, at certain angles, he bears a faint resemblance to Mediacorp host Bryan Wong.

FROM ROAST MEAT TO PRAWN MEE

Since relocating to Singapore more than two decades ago, Ng has worked as a kitchen assistant and chef at various hawker stalls and restaurants. He declined to go into details, only saying he has worked as a roast meat chef in a couple of casual Chinese restaurants for 15 years.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, he quit his job as a kitchen manager and returned to Ipoh. After he returned to Singapore later that year, he took on part-time gigs at various stalls and eateries before investing S$15,000 to start his prawn noodle business at Tanglin Halt Market in March 2022. Due to poor business, he relocated his stall to Tanjong Pagar this January.

NEVER MADE PRAWN MEE PRIOR TO STARTING BUSINESS