Cafe and grocer The Providore closes all Singapore outlets
According to an announcement on social media, the stores will close from Monday (Mar 9).
On Monday (Mar 9), homegrown cafe, deli and grocer The Providore Singapore announced on Instagram that it will cease operations in Singapore on the same day.
In the post, the lifestyle F&B brand thanked patrons for their “long-term support and kindness”, adding that all outlets in Singapore would shut from Mar 9, 2026.
It did not disclose the reason for the closure.
“Partings come, but flavour and memories last forever,” the message read, adding "We look forward to meeting you again in another form in the future.”
The Providore Singapore was founded in 2013, and over the years, as a restaurant, cafe, deli, and bakery focused on high-quality food, became a destination for food lovers. It operated several outlets in locations such as Mandarin Gallery, VivoCity and Raffles Place.
The brand was sold to new investors in April 2025 with founder Robert Collick exiting the business. At the time, the new owners said they planned to evolve the brand by introducing new concepts and experiences.