7 (mostly) child-free restaurants in Singapore for quiet date nights

We’re familiar with corkage fees and wastage penalties. But a “screaming children surcharge”? That’s new.

Last week, Angie’s Oyster Bar And Grill made headlines. A screenshot of their reservation confirmation text message, caveating that all children but the “screaming or uncontrolled” variety are welcome, elicited mixed reactions on social media. Some applauded their consideration for diners trying to have a good time; others asked for a little empathy.

It’s equally frustrating for parents when children throw tantrums in public, but couples who’ve looked forward to date night all week could use some peace and quiet, too. That’s why we made this list of seven restaurants – fit for romantic occasions on most days and family gatherings on others.

LUCALI BYGB

Lucali BYGB is the brainchild of two restaurateurs: Gibran Baydoun, who previously helmed Adrift by David Meyers at Marina Bay Sands; and Mark Iacono, the man behind Lucali in Brooklyn, famed for its pizza and a clientele of A-list celebrities.