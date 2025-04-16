Celebrity food travels: Class 95 radio DJ Yasminne Cheng’s top places to eat in Bangkok

When it comes to finding the best local food, Class 95FM DJ Yasminne Cheng is a pro. But, her skills apply equally to other cities too, okay? Some of the best food she had on her travels was in Bangkok, New York City, and even as far away as Peru. Of course, we made her narrow it down. “Why do you have to ask such hard questions?” she lamented.

Eventually, she picked Bangkok as her favourite food city, as she’s been there “too many times to count”.

“Bangkok is so accessible for Singaporeans; the produce is fresh; the variety is amazing, from cheap eats to fine dining and Michelin-rated restaurants; and the quality and standard is up there,” she said. “Plus, it’s cheaper than the equivalent of what we could get here.”

One of the things that draws her into any local food scene is that “food reflects the soul of the people”, she enthused. “And, my eyes often order more than my stomach can take.”



She loves to go in search for food no matter where in the world she is, but has one caveat: She won’t stand in line for hours for anything, no matter how hyped.

“I have never queued more than an hour for something,” she asserted. “In Bangkok, (fellow Class 95FM DJ) Big Mutton paid someone to queue three hours so we didn’t have to for Here Hai and that S$40 was well spent, methinks.”

That particular eatery – famous for its “Insane Crab Fried Rice” – and others are on her list of top recommendations when in the capital of the Land of Smiles.

HERE HAI