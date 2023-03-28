Former national footballer Rafi Ali closes his popular Ali Nachia Briyani Stall

While carrying massive pots of mutton and rice that weigh over 40kg at his stall, Rafi injured his back. He recalled: “One day my back just got ‘jammed’ and I couldn’t stand up. The doctor gave me an injection and said it was a strain. He said I cannot carry heavy stuff anymore, so there was nobody to run the stall.”

TIRING WORK

His elderly parents also found it increasingly challenging to work as hawkers in their advanced years. “No workers, very difficult. It’s very tiring for my parents, especially my mum, to help at the stall,” said Rafi.



Reluctantly, his family decided to call it a day. “All of us felt it was very sayang (Malay for ‘a pity’) to close but… tsk. My parents are not getting any younger. Health is much more important. I myself also find this work very tough,” Rafi told 8days.sg with a laugh. “It’s sad but life is like that lah. Things must come to an end.”



He also notes that biryani is a very rich dish that most people won’t consume daily, but his plans to expand his menu were thwarted by the manpower crunch and the need to tackle other overheads like paying rent. “If we want to serve more food, we must have more manpower and money,” he pointed out. “We took everything into consideration. Then my dad said okay lah, don’t waste time, just close the shop.”

INFLATION WOES

Another main reason for the closure is the skyrocketing prices for ingredients. “Everything is very expensive now. Suppliers just take things for granted. They increase their prices for Chinese New Year, or if there is a shortage of something. The price of rice went up because the mountains in Pakistan flooded,” Rafi lamented to 8days.sg. “We cannot do anything lah, bro. At this moment, with the prices so high and stuff, I think it’s not feasible for us to run the shop.”