Meet the 'branding' whiz who made some of Singapore’s best restaurants and bars look good

WHAT WAS THE BEST PART OF THE EXPERIENCE?

At NAFA, I was also exposed to classmates that were from different age groups and nationalities – students from all walks of life and backgrounds. It definitely expanded my world view. I was always in awe of some of my classmates’ technical skills. I was very fortunate to be in an environment in which the students were kind to each other. I think of my former classmates fondly and am grateful that our paths crossed at that moment in time.

AND WHAT LESSONS LEARNT THERE DO YOU STILL APPLY TODAY?

Oh, there are plenty of lessons from NAFA that I still apply to my own practice today. You should always do your research and look beyond what is expected from you. Always be curious and open in finding out more from others and learning about different art forms and histories. I think it is always important to look into the history books and see what has been done. It is possible to add your own personal spin to it. Never be afraid to try something new. It may not necessarily reap rewards instantly, but there’s definitely room for growth and improvement. Sometimes the failures surprise and lead you in a new direction or tangent. Just be open to the possibility.

TELL ME ABOUT STARTING FERAL. HOW DID YOU KNOW YOU WERE READY TO START YOUR OWN SHOP?

I was in the industry for eight years before starting Feral. With a wealth of experiences gathered through the years, I figured I could apply them to my own studio. Feral was founded in 2015 when Wynk Collaborative asked if I was interested in working together with them for a commercial project. An opportunity presented itself to me and I knew I should take the leap and see where the journey of running my own studio would take me. I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by a group of close friends who were creatives from different fields running their own respective practices. It gave me a sense of assurance that I could do something similar. I honestly didn't know if that was my "Saturn Return”, which is a period where you question who you are, what your legacy is and what you're here to leave for the world.

CAN YOU TELL ME MORE ABOUT THAT FIRST GIG?