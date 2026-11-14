Ramen Keisuke's Tori King at 100AM mall closing after 14 years, last day on Nov 29

Fans of Ramen Keisuke Tori King have until the end of this month to get their final fix. The Japanese eatery at Tanjong Pagar’s 100AM mall, known for its rich chicken ramen, is closing permanently after 14 years. Its last day of business is Nov 29 (Sun).

The Keisuke group announced the closure on Instagram, thanking diners for their support over the years. No reason was given for the closure.