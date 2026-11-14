Ramen Keisuke's Tori King at 100AM mall closing after 14 years, last day on Nov 29
Known for its rich chicken broth ramen, tender chicken thighs and free-flow eggs, the Japanese eatery in Tanjong Pagar is shutting for good after 14 years.
Fans of Ramen Keisuke Tori King have until the end of this month to get their final fix. The Japanese eatery at Tanjong Pagar’s 100AM mall, known for its rich chicken ramen, is closing permanently after 14 years. Its last day of business is Nov 29 (Sun).
The Keisuke group announced the closure on Instagram, thanking diners for their support over the years. No reason was given for the closure.
“We are just as sad to say goodbye, and we will always cherish the memories made along the way,” it wrote.
JAPANESE RAMEN CHAMP’S CHICKEN-FOCUSED RESTAURANT
Opened in 2012, Tori King was Japanese chef Keisuke Takeda’s third ramen restaurant in Singapore, following Keisuke Tokyo and Tonkotsu King. The chef was crowned Ramen King at the Tokyo Ramen Championships in 2011.
While its sister restaurant Tonkotsu King specialises in pork bone broth, Tori King is known for its thick, creamy chicken broth. Its name reflects its speciality – “tori” means chicken in Japanese.
Another highlight is the generously sized, tender chicken thigh served with its noodles. Retro Japanese movie posters lining the walls add to the restaurant’s cosy, old-school charm.
WHOLE CHICKEN LEG RAMEN AND FREE-FLOW EGGS
According to the restaurant’s current online menu, the basic Tori King Ramen costs S$13.90 and comes with chicken chashu in a rich chicken broth.
For something heartier, the Tori King Ramen Special (S$22.40) comes loaded with chicken chashu, a whole chicken leg, seaweed, a roasted chicken meatball, flavoured egg and spring onion.
Other options include the Black Spicy Tori King Ramen (S$14.90), flavoured with black pepper oil, and a clear-broth version (from S$13.90) for diners who prefer something lighter.
Diners can also help themselves to complimentary free-flow hard-boiled eggs and beansprouts with their meal.
Ramen Keisuke Tori King is at #03-15 100AM, 100 Tras St, S079027. Open Mon–Fri 11.30am–3pm & 5pm–10pm; Sat, Sun and PH 11.30am–10pm. The last day of operations is on Nov 29. Tel: 6604 6861. More info via website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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