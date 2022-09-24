Popular Singapore food chain Ramen King Keisuke to open 15 outlets in the US

In a press release, Ramen King Keisuke said it spent more than two years "re-engineering the traditional ramen eatery to suit the American market", harnessing new technology to deliver a "labour-lite" operation.

At the US outlets, customers will be able to enter their own orders at a kiosk and receive their bowl of ramen within five minutes. There will also be a new app for delivery orders.

Customers will enjoy some of Ramen King Keisuke's signatures at the new outlets, including its popular lobster broth ramen, as well as a new vegan dish made of potato and mushroom that was created exclusively for the market.

"We saw a gap in the American market to create the first nationwide ramen brand in a category with no dominant leader," said brand CEO Dolores Tay. "We want to serve delicious, authentic Japanese ramen of the best value throughout all of America, introducing it to folks who have never tried it before."

The company said it has plans to expand in the United States, beyond southern California, in the near future.

Ramen King has 18 outlets in Singapore, as well as several branches in Japan.