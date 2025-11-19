Gen Z school canteen vendor who went viral is closing his stall

Rayner Tan, 27, who runs a vegetarian food stall at Mee Toh School, took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov 18) to share some bittersweet news – he’ll be closing his stall at the end of the year.

The young hawker, known online as @veg.eng, has been running the stall for nearly half a year and is beloved for his wholesome online content documenting his daily life as a canteen vendor. His videos often show his friendly and funny interactions with students – clips that have earned him a loyal following for his down-to-earth charm.

Tan also appeared on the YouTube series Gen Z Crash Course, where he spoke candidly about the challenges of running a school canteen stall – including low profit margins and the lack of income during school holidays. Still, his love for cooking and eagerness to gain hands-on experience in F&B kept him going.

Unfortunately, it looks like his time at the school has come to an end.

He shared in his latest clip: "As some of you might have heard, we won't be continuing our lease next year. It has been a difficult time figuring out what are our next steps. Thank you everyone for all the positive comments, support, and encouragement, and making our videos go viral."

He added that unsustainable income was the main reason behind the tough decision.

"We are saddened that we couldn't take this venture further, and will be taking our leave after we fulfil the contract at the end of the year," he added.

In an earlier version of his Instagram video, which has since been replaced, Tan also mentioned facing pressure from parents to edit some of his viral clips that featured students (though their faces were always blurred out).

He promised to keep his followers updated once his next steps are decided.

Tan’s announcement sparked an outpouring of support from netizens, with many cheering him on and urging him not to give up on his F&B dreams.

Some suggested he open a stall at a university or hawker centre.

Others expressed disappointment that his school videos, which never showed the faces of the students, had been an issue in the first place. Some questioned if his latest video was also edited due to parental pressure.

That's not to say he doesn't have support from parents. A handful shared how they loved watching his conversations with the students, and the calm way he corrects them when they toe the line between cute and rude.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see what he cooks up next.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/