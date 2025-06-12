Gaming firm Razer and food company Mars announce official joint venture with snack line
Razer, which was co-founded by Singaporean entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan, previously conceived its Respawn snack line as an April Fool's joke.
On Monday (Jun 9), gaming firm Razer and food manufacturer Mars announced an official joint venture to take their partnership line, Respawn, to the next level with a new range of products in the future.
Razer, co-founded by Singaporean entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan, previously conceived the Respawn snack line as an April Fool's joke. It was then launched as a project offering flavoured drinks.
Razer then collaborated with Mars to release gum and mints under the Respawn brand. Some of the current products in the range include Blackberry Vanilla and Mango Habanero mints, as well as Pomegranate Watermelon gum.
According to Razer and Mars, the joint venture will see them developing "a full portfolio of snack products made for gamers, by gamers".
In a statement, Tan said that Respawn "represents a strategic evolution in the expansion of Razer’s mission to serve the global gaming community".
"Our collaboration with Mars extends our gamer-centric ecosystem into the world of snacks," said Tan. "Respawn is a platform designed to redefine how gamers fuel their play, with snacks purposefully crafted to match the energy, focus and intensity of modern gameplay."
Respawn products are now available for purchase at selected retailers in the USA and China.