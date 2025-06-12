Gaming firm Razer and food company Mars announce official joint venture with snack line

On Monday (Jun 9), gaming firm Razer and food manufacturer Mars announced an official joint venture to take their partnership line, Respawn, to the next level with a new range of products in the future.

Razer, co-founded by Singaporean entrepreneur Min-Liang Tan, previously conceived the Respawn snack line as an April Fool's joke. It was then launched as a project offering flavoured drinks.

Razer then collaborated with Mars to release gum and mints under the Respawn brand. Some of the current products in the range include Blackberry Vanilla and Mango Habanero mints, as well as Pomegranate Watermelon gum.