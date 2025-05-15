Actress Rebecca Lim’s family-run bakery opens cafe in CBD after getting ‘rejected by a few malls’
“Some [mall operators] said we can’t sell croissants or sourdough. I was like, ‘that’s all I know how to do!’” said Rebecca’s older brother, Daniel, who started the family’s popular online bakery. 8days.sg takes a sneak peek at their first brick-and-mortar cafe and tries their yummy new bakes like egg tarts.
Started by Rebecca Lim’s older brother Daniel in 2021, online bakery The Lims’ Kitchen quickly gained a following for its sourdough loaves and laminated pastries.
Despite enjoying success from its beginnings as a home-based baker – their bread sold out in just four days – it has taken the family-run business four years to open its first-ever physical cafe.
Named The Test Kitchen, the 40-seat eatery is nestled in Cross Street Exchange (previously known as China Square Central). The team has yet to confirm an official opening date, but it soft launches this week and will offer the full range of pastries by end May.
COSY AND CHIC VIBE
When 8days visited the cafe for a sneak peek, some finishing touches were still underway – but the layout was already taking shape. Furnished in an earthy palette with burgundy accents, the space is calm and understated, with black tables and chairs adding a contemporary touch.
At the entrance, a takeaway counter with a pastry showcase and coffee bar greets customers, while the adjoining dine-in area is bathed in natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
The menu features pastries, sandwiches, salads and soup. A rotation of bakes from The Lims’ Kitchen, including favourites like the Truffle Mushroom Cube, Pistachio Chocolate Pain Suisse and Pistachio Kataifi Croissant, will also be offered here.
However, as these are prepared onsite rather than at their halal-certified central kitchen in Mandai, they will be non-halal. Beverages include espresso-based brews, teas and juices.
REJECTED BY A FEW MALLS INITIALLY
Daniel, 40, shares that the road to launching The Test Kitchen hasn’t been smooth – he first talked about opening a physical shop in 2023. “I’ve actually been rejected by a few malls because they wanted us to add certain things to our menu,” he said.
“Some [mall operators] said we can’t sell croissants or sourdough. I was like, ‘that’s all I know how to do!’” he said with a laugh. Rather than compromise, Daniel chose to wait till a suitable landlord came along. “We only know how to make what we can make. I can’t pretend to be someone I’m not.”
Rebecca, who dropped by the new space to show her support, reflects on how far they’ve come. “We never thought it would be a business. It really just started from our love for food.”
LIM FAMILY INVESTED SIX-FIGURE SUM INTO THE CAFE
Like many others during the pandemic, the Lim family found themselves cooking and baking more often – but for them, it grew into something deeper. “Our dad wasn’t well at the time, and this became a way for us to cope. Food gave us comfort, and baking together gave us something to focus on,” shared the 39-year-old actress. Their father, Larry Lim, passed away last year aged 68 – he had been in a long coma after suffering major strokes.
“Now that the business has grown into a brick-and-mortar shop, it’s even more surreal because it feels like our dad has never left us. He’s still truly a part of it,” she added.
The siblings describe their cafe as a “true family effort”. The Lims – including their mum and younger sis who’s a dentist – are all shareholders and invested a six-figure sum to set up the space, though Daniel is the one running the show day to day. Rebecca, who’s currently filming an English drama – her first production since giving birth to her son last year – hopes to swing by often. “I’m already thinking of celebrating my birthday here in September,” she shared gleefully.
REBECCA "VERY PROUD" OF "PERFECTIONIST" BROTHER
Daniel explained that it was a practical decision to open their first cafe in the CBD. “We’ve grown a bit of a corporate clientele and have been getting a lot of orders for breakfast and tea break meetings. But fulfilling them from Mandai became tricky with traffic, it could take up to 1.5 hours,” he said. “A lot of offices don’t have reheating facilities, so we couldn’t guarantee the food would be in tip-top condition by the time it got there. That’s why we started looking for a space in the CBD.”
Hearing this, Rebecca chimed in teasingly: “He’s been a perfectionist since he was young. He’s the ‘spoil market’ child in the family.”
Jokes aside, Rebecca admits that she’s “very proud of him”. “He could’ve stayed comfortable operating out of the Mandai factory, but because he takes customer feedback seriously, he wanted to take that step forward and serve the freshest bakes, the best quality food and service [by opening a cafe]. I’m very touched to see this whole place come to life.”
The new space also gives them room to play with new recipes – hence the name, The Test Kitchen. Daniel hopes to cater to hotel guests and office workers in the area, while experimenting with new creations that were previously limited by the strict guidelines of their halal-certified central kitchen in Mandai, which will continue to supply bakes for their online business The Lims’ Kitchen.
Two of their longtime bakers will helm the pastry kitchen at the new cafe, and a chef has been hired to take charge of the food menu. Daniel himself won’t be baking on-site, but will be closely involved in overseeing operations and maintaining quality.
FROM PRIVATE EQUITY TO PASTRY
A former private equity professional, Daniel only turned to baking after losing his job during the pandemic in 2021.
“Every other month, I’d be thinking, when is the music going to stop?” he said, referring to the momentum and success of his then-fledgling bakery biz. “But after a while, you get sucked into it. You just focus on putting one foot in front of the other, and the next thing you know, five years have gone by.”
At first, the father of two contemplated an eventual return to finance. Now, he says, “Food is an all-in commitment – your heart and soul have to go into it. Five years on, it’s accurate to say that I’m irrelevant to finance already.”
NO ISSUE BEING LOCATED NEXT DOOR TO BURNT ENDS BAKERY
That commitment has brought him far from the early days of baking at home. The opening of The Test Kitchen places him in close proximity to one of Singapore’s most lauded bakeries, Burnt Ends Bakery, just next door in the Audi showroom. While some might consider it to be intimidating, Daniel sees it as a blessing.
“I’ve actually gotten to know their team. They’re so helpful and community-driven,” he shared. “They invited me into their bakery and introduced me to their head baker. I hope to pay it forward too, to offer others the same guidance and encouragement they’ve shown me.”
As for competition, Daniel’s quick to temper expectations. “I’m sure there’ll be some overlap and comparison. But I don’t even see us at the same level,” he said, gesturing above his head. “They’re up there. I’m just three years out of my home kitchen.”
Though Burnt Ends is best known for its doughnuts (which The Test Kitchen hasn’t introduced), both bakeries offer some similar items like croissants and tarts – priced within a comparable range of around S$5 to S$8.
BROTHER JOKES THEIR FAMILY DOG ONCE REJECTED REBECCA'S COOKING
While Rebecca was more hands-on in the early days of The Lims’ Kitchen, these days, she relishes her role as an enthusiastic taste tester.
“The whole family goes over to Daniel’s place to try his new creations,” she shared. “We have to rate them very officially on a notepad and give detailed feedback, one by one.”
Asked to rate her culinary skills, Daniel chuckles. “Er... you can get full from her food lah,” he said politely. He cheekily shares an anecdote from their teenage years about their family dog rejecting food that Rebecca specially cooked for him. “And you know how golden retrievers are notorious for eating anything in front of them,” he quipped.
The actress nodded helplessly: “He just looked at the food and then back at me, like, are you kidding? And he walked away!”
Daniel points out that her cooking has since improved significantly. “She’s a lot better in the kitchen now that she has a kid. She really cares about what she cooks now.”
STAR POWER CAN ONLY HELP BUSINESS SO MUCH
While the brand has certainly benefited from Rebecca’s star power – her loyal fanbase has supported the biz since its early days – Daniel is quick to emphasise that their food has to speak for itself. “Rebecca’s reach has definitely always helped us, and we don’t take that for granted,” he said. “We know Singaporeans have discerning taste buds. Our food has to stand on its own two feet.”
As for Rebecca’s favourites at the new cafe? “All the hot meals – especially the mezze bowls,” she said, referring to the Mediterranean-style salad bowls featuring hummus dips.
BABE'S BABI ASSAM BAGGIE, S$14
All sandwiches at The Test Kitchen feature house-baked bread and meats made from scratch. The standout, Babi Assam, is inspired by Daniel’s wife’s late grandma, a Peranakan home cook endearingly named Babe, and the baker and his team painstakingly recreated the dish as a sandwich to honour her memory.
A thick slab of tamarind-infused deep-fried pork belly – crisp-edged and tender inside – is tucked into a six-inch crackly baguette with a soft, focaccia-like crumb, and finished simply with pickled cucumber and sambal matah (a Balinese raw chilli-based condiment). The flavours are bright and sharp, reminiscent of a banh mi with a local twist.
MUSHROOM MEZZE BOWL, S$13.50
A mix of sauteed mushrooms, kale, quinoa, edamame, and crispy shallots sits atop a generous smear of house-made chickpea hummus – earthy, creamy, and full of flavour. It’s comforting in a familiar, Asian-inspired way, making it a light yet satisfying lunch option. Each bowl comes with a side of the bakery’s toasted sourdough, which is chewy, slightly tangy, and perfect for scooping up every last bit.
EGG TARTS, S$2.90 EACH
Their take on the Portuguese egg tart is a cross between a creme brulee and a croissant (Daniel affirms that they’ve used the same laminated dough for its crust). Special care is also taken to mould it into a thin, even crust to cradle the luscious, creamy custard. Best enjoyed warm, when the mottled, caramelised top crackles slightly with each bite.
CRONIGIRI, FROM S$4.50
These playful onigiri-shaped croissants are a signature of The Lims’ Kitchen, now offered at the cafe. We can see why Rebecca says her brother is a perfectionist – his pastries look elegant and neat. The exclusive Lobster version (S$8.20) is topped with chunky lobster meat and mentaiko mayo, with the same filling tucked inside, finished with nori and a sprinkle of toasted furikake. Regular cheaper toppings include tuna mayo and Japanese curry (S$4.50). The pastry is crisp and airy, though the combination of buttery croissant layers and rich, creamy fillings may be a bit much for some.
RONDO, S$5 EACH
Shaped into neat cylinders, these upgraded cruffins are beautifully presented, with flavours like strawberry, Milo and cereal milk. The team calls them “rondo” as a short form of “redonda”, which means ‘round’ in Spanish. While visually striking with a crisp, flaky shell, the interior is not as soft and buttery as we’d preferred. Probably teething issues, since this was a pre-opening tasting. We enjoyed the strawberry variation best, as its slight tartness pairs well with the rich pastry.