Actress Rebecca Lim’s family-run bakery opens cafe in CBD after getting ‘rejected by a few malls’

Started by Rebecca Lim’s older brother Daniel in 2021, online bakery The Lims’ Kitchen quickly gained a following for its sourdough loaves and laminated pastries.

Despite enjoying success from its beginnings as a home-based baker – their bread sold out in just four days – it has taken the family-run business four years to open its first-ever physical cafe.

Named The Test Kitchen, the 40-seat eatery is nestled in Cross Street Exchange (previously known as China Square Central). The team has yet to confirm an official opening date, but it soft launches this week and will offer the full range of pastries by end May.