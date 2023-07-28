Rebecca Lim’s family-run online pastry business 'close’ to opening shop and getting halal certification

It is also well-known that Daniel baked for 48 hours straight to rush out pastry boxes for Rebecca’s guo da li (Chinese betrothal ceremony) last year. He tells 8days.sg that his close-knit family “continues to play essential roles” in the business.

According to Daniel, Rebecca, who also bakes and cooks, “opens doors for partnership”. He points out that he faces challenges as a small business owner, and realised that collaborations were crucial for him. “We hope to work meaningfully with like-minded founders and collectively bring better locally made produce to our fellow Singaporeans,” he says.

Meanwhile, his mother “manages finances and regulatory matters and (his) sister Melissa actively contributes to R&D”.

Daniel himself is married, though his wife Elizabeth has her own day job. He added: "My wife has been a constant source of encouragement and a rock for me to lean on when things were rough. It's truly a team effort, and we take immense pride in our work.”

In May this year, the Lims’ patriarch Larry Lim passed away. He had inspired the business which came about after the family received a sourdough starter that was coincidentally named Larry from Dearborn Supper Club chef Christopher Kong.