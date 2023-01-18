A rare peek into how Red House Seafood restaurant prepares its famous king crab dishes from tank to table

Why is live king crab so darned expensive? Well, those babies are big. As part of a meal with varied dishes, one leg per person is quite enough. They come from faraway, cold waters, and transporting them is a delicate process.

Also, I once climbed aboard some Alaskan king crab fishing boats in Seattle, and met with their captains, who were the subjects of the Discovery Channel reality series Deadliest Catch. When they set sail on the Bering Sea for months at a time, they undertake one of the most dangerous jobs in the world, contending with extreme weather conditions, high-stress situations and a nearly 100 per cent injury rate. And so, due to the economics of demand and supply, the compensation they receive for their catch is commensurate with the risk, and they work only three months a year.

The crabs I had didn’t come from Alaska per se, but they were wild-caught in chilly European and Korean waters, which, needless to say, don't come cheap.

And there’s one thing that sets Red House Seafood apart from most other live seafood restaurants, and that’s the fact that they’ve specially designed an environment for their live crabs in which to not just survive until they’re served up on a plate, but really thrive.