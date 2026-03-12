Rene Redzepi, co-founder of Copenhagen's Noma, steps down after abuse allegations

The co-founder of Noma, several times crowned the best restaurant in the world, Danish chef Rene Redzepi said Thursday (Mar 12) that he was stepping down, following reports of past abuse at his fabled restaurant.

"After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I've decided to step away," Redzepi said in an Instagram post.

Over the weekend, newspaper The New York Times published a story detailing witness testimony about stories of past abuse at Noma, including physical violence and episodes of public shaming.

The newspaper said it had interviewed 35 former employees about the period between 2009 and 2017.