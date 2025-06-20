All-you-can-eat premium durian buffet returns to Resorts World Sentosa from Jul 11

Clear your calendars durian fans – Resorts World Sentosa is bringing back its highly anticipated All Hail the King Durian Fest, set to run over six evenings at The Bay Restaurant, nestled within Adventure Cove Waterpark.

The all-you-can-eat durian fest offering premium grade fruits will take place Fridays to Sundays over two weekends, starting Jul 11, from 6pm to 7.30pm. So you can have your fill of durians on Jul 11, 12 and 13, then Jul 18, 19 and 20.

The festival will also feature an abundant spread of tropical fruits on top of the free-flow of premium durians. Highlights include the coveted Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn and D24, also known as Sultan durians. You get to also enjoy other tropical fruits such as rambutan and mangosteen, and cool off with coconut water or homegrown Three Legs Cooling Water.

And it's not just fruits, diners can also tuck into a selection of gourmet delights from Dian Xiao Er restaurant, which includes a roast duck carving station.

Tickets to All Hail the King Durian Fest is priced at S$268 per admission and can be purchased via the Resorts World Sentosa website.