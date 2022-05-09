What does the Singaporean head chef of world's best Noma make sure to eat while he's back home?

While here, he visited restaurants like Burnt Ends and Sommer, but mostly, he was all about loading up on hawker eats like fried dough sticks and zi char.

“I do cook a lot at home (in Denmark), but I would say the best versions are just facsimiles of things you’d get back home. I just dial it in in terms of flavour profiles,” the 33-year-old told CNA Lifestyle.

He stocked up on stuff to bring back to Copenhagen, like “two jars of kaya” and “a good clay pot” from Chinatown. And besides spending time with friends and family, he also indulged in the very Singaporean pastime of “shopping for sh*tty stationery at Daiso”.

These are his must-eats while he’s home.

PEKING DUCK