Fancy listening to Michael Jackson and Primal Scream while tucking into Michelin-starred food?

Imagine listening to some gospel-tinged rock, say Primal Scream’s Moving On Up, while tucking into a dish of delicate scallops, brandished with cucumber ash, elderflower, horseradish and caviar at the National Museum of Singapore.

That is exactly how two Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers wants Singapore to enjoy his food as he brings his famed Restaurant Story menu, paired with a specially curated playlist, to town.

Restaurant Story is a fine dining restaurant in London that's known for Seller’s innovative tasting menu comprising dishes inspired by the British seasons and either a moment in Seller’s life or the provenance of an ingredient.