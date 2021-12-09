Food waste no more: Here’s how Singapore restaurants and bars are giving new life to their scraps

Christmas is a time for feasting. Think of Christmas dinner with the family, and you’ll picture a table laden with dishes, groaning under the weight; places prettily set; candles lit – and, more often than not, a dozen plastic takeaway boxes filled with leftovers in the aftermath.

But while the holiday season traditionally calls to mind celebration and the accompanying gluttonous excess, many restaurants and bars are heading in the opposite direction: They are growing increasingly serious about reducing and repurposing their food waste.

At Salted & Hung, for instance, chef Drew Nocente has recently intensified his focus on what he calls “zero food waste dining” and “minimal waste cooking”. Not only is the restaurant now tasting-menu only, which means there’s far less danger of unordered items going into the bin, he has designed the dishes in an interconnected web of maximally utilised ingredients.