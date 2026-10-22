The 86-year-old roast meat master behind shuttered Chinatown stall now working at People’s Park Food Centre

Remember the senior shifu behind Old Master Roasted Grill, whose charcoal-roasted meats drew queues at Chinatown Complex Food Centre? Cho Siew Wan is still manning the roasting pit – and at 86, he has no plans to call it a day.

When Old Master Roasted Grill closed in July 2022, its business partner Sham Hei told 8days that the veteran roast master had been advised to retire because the physical demands of roasting meat alone had become too much.

Turns out, Master Cho had other plans. Rather than hang up his apron, he went on to work at Peach Garden before eventually moving to another roast meat stall, 116 Shao La in People's Park Food Centre.

8days recently caught up with the 86-year-old, who has been working at 116 Shao La for about two years. In a recent 8days video, stall owner Liu Li, 50, introduces him as a roast meat specialist with 60 years of experience. The video shows Master Cho lifting glistening slabs of char siew out of an oven and chopping roast pork.

DID NOT RETIRE AFTER OLD MASTER ROASTED GRILL CLOSED

When 8days reported on Old Master Roasted Grill’s closure in August 2022, Master Cho was 82. The stall had shut in July, around 18 months after opening.