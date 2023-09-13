Malaysia's roti canai listed as best bread in the world, Singapore's roti prata comes at number 12

Naturally, citizens from all over the world have set up base in the comments section of TasteAtlas social media posts – fighting about why they believe their country's bread should top the list. However, one of the biggest arguments throughout the entire discourse is the question: "What's the difference between roti canai and roti prata?"

The question popped up so many times that even TasteAtlas stepped in and published an entire article highlighting the differences between the two dishes.

Apparently, what sets the two apart are their preparation methods and textures. Roti canai is kneaded with ghee, giving the dough a soft and stretchy texture. Once it is fried, the bread has a crispy exterior and a flaky interior.

On the other hand, roti prata "is typically made with a combination of flour, water, sugar and condensed milk" which gives the bread a slightly sweet taste and a denser texture.

Regardless of where you stand on this conflict, we can all agree that roti canai and roti prata are delicious nonetheless.