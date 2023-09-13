Malaysia's roti canai listed as best bread in the world, Singapore's roti prata comes at number 12
Because roti canai and roti prata are two different dishes, apparently, according to international food guide TasteAtlas.
On Sep 10, Malaysia won more ammo in the Best Food In Southeast Asia war after international food guide TasteAtlas deemed its roti canai "the best bread in the world". In a surprise move, Singapore's roti prata, which many commentators have argued is "the same exact thing", ranked number 12 on the list.
Even more surprising is the fact that paratha, the Indian flatbread dish that inspired both roti canai and roti prata, ranked number 29 on said list.
Naturally, citizens from all over the world have set up base in the comments section of TasteAtlas social media posts – fighting about why they believe their country's bread should top the list. However, one of the biggest arguments throughout the entire discourse is the question: "What's the difference between roti canai and roti prata?"
The question popped up so many times that even TasteAtlas stepped in and published an entire article highlighting the differences between the two dishes.
Apparently, what sets the two apart are their preparation methods and textures. Roti canai is kneaded with ghee, giving the dough a soft and stretchy texture. Once it is fried, the bread has a crispy exterior and a flaky interior.
On the other hand, roti prata "is typically made with a combination of flour, water, sugar and condensed milk" which gives the bread a slightly sweet taste and a denser texture.
Regardless of where you stand on this conflict, we can all agree that roti canai and roti prata are delicious nonetheless.