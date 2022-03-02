No 'hate speech': Russian dumpling restaurant in Singapore asks people to be 'kinder in their words'

Dumplings.ru also reminded people about the power of food – and of being nice to one another.

“We started Dumplings.ru with the intention to share the love that we have for our family dishes with everyone here – a place where people can come together to celebrate food in a cosy environment in spite of our cultural differences. Even now, we wish for nothing but peace during such troubling times. We do hope that people can be kinder in their words and refrain from leaving further hate speech in this humble space that we have created.”

Dumplings.ru, which has spots at Maxwell Chambers and City Gate, is owned and run by Russian couple Vadim Zoubovski, who was born in Ukraine, and Alena Zubovska. Both are Singapore permanent residents.

The restaurant has reportedly received hate comments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. None have been visible in previous posts, but there was a smattering of negative comments on their recent one on Facebook.

These, however, have been drowned out by majority of commenters who came out in support of the restaurant.

“We are sorry that your business is implicate in this period,” wrote one. Another added: “Condemn those who make war, not those who make dumplings.”