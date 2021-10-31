Singapore's Kevin Wong wows with 'hawker' inspired duck at S. Pellegrino Young Chef awards

Kevin Wong, head chef at Michelin-starred restaurant Meta, represented Singapore and Asia at the S. Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award 2019–21 global finale in Milan on Friday (Oct 29), and emerged with a solid standing as one of the top three competitors.

10 chefs from around the world took part in the finals, and the competition was won by Philippines-born Jerome Ianmark Calayag from Sweden, who represented the UK and Northern Europe region.

The young chefs faced a judging panel made up of six of the world’s most prominent names in gastronomy, including Mauro Colagreco, Enrico Bartolini, Manu Buffara and Clare Smyth.

Wong, 27, had won the award’s regional finals held in Tokyo in 2019; he was then sous chef at Meta.

In Milan this week, he was mentored by Odette’s Chef Julien Royer, who was present at the event to support him.