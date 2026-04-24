Hottest new sandwich spots: Oxtail melts, fried chicken, brioche rolls and S$6 sliders

Sandwiches are back again. And, why not? They’re perhaps the only food that allows you to hold an entire meal in one hand while multitasking with the other. Unless you have two sandwiches, I guess.

Hot or cold, large or small, sandwiches are loved for their uncomplicated simplicity. You could argue about the definition of a sandwich, but you can’t argue that life has been tastier ever since humanity discovered we could slap anything delicious between two pieces of bread and call it lunch.

Here are some new places to check out when you’re not wearing your nicest white shirt.

BETWEEN BUNS DELI