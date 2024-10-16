MasterChef Singapore season 4 runner-up opens nasi padang stall in Ubi after kidney failure diagnosis

Opening a nasi padang business has been a longtime dream of Tina’s. She began her culinary career at 18, working at her parents’ nasi padang eatery Clifford Pier Food Corner at Raffles Place for almost a decade in the noughties before it had to make way for The Fullerton Bay Hotel. So starting Santapan Padang was her way of continuing her family’s legacy.

Post-MasterChef, Tina, whose resume includes lead baker at The Malayan Council, had planned to take her time to build up her culinary portfolio in the industry, before opening a nasi padang shop five years later. However, she had to put the wheels in motion a lot sooner after she was diagnosed with kidney failure in October 2023.

Tina experienced very bad backaches while filming MasterChef, but she brushed it aside thinking she was just tired. The pain persisted after the competition, and it was only after she had a check-up after fainting from a fall that she learned that she had kidney failure.

“The doctor told me my left kidney is bloated and that it’s not functioning anymore. I have a lot of kidney stones and they are covering my blood vessels. Apparently, the stones have been there for a long time, possibly 10 years. I was shocked,” shares Tina, adding that she also has hypertension, and her blood pressure is so high that she could “get a stroke anytime”.

Though Tina goes for regular health check-ups, they did not detect kidney problems.