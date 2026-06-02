Entrepreneur Asyraf Rasheed on why he brought popular Indonesian nasi padang chain Sederhana to Singapore

His late grandmother was born and raised in Jakarta, and Indonesian food was a regular part of his childhood. Asyraf says he also frequently patronised nasi padang stalls around Kampong Glam, including Warong Nasi Pariaman, though he never personally knew its owners.

So when the iconic eatery announced its closure earlier this year, Asyraf felt the historic space deserved another authentic Minang concept rather than a completely different cuisine.

Interestingly, he says he wasn’t even a regular customer of Sederhana before bringing the brand here. Instead, he only connected with the Indonesian chain through mutual contacts after Warong Nasi Pariaman’s closure.

He finally reached Sederhana’s third-generation owners in Indonesia, flying back and forth over the next few months as discussions progressed.

Asyraf says the venture “cost around a mid-six-figure sum”, including renovations to the ageing shophouse.

When asked whether he ever approached Warong Nasi Pariaman’s owners about continuing the business or learning their recipes, Asyraf says no.

“We wanted to do something of our own,” he explains. “We also didn’t know the reason they left, so we wanted to respect their decision. They closed one chapter, we opened another one.”

He also rejects the idea that bringing in a franchise instead of launching a homegrown concept makes him a “sellout”.

“We could have opened our own nasi padang concept,” he says. “But when you’re replacing a big brand like Pariaman, there are big shoes to fill. Sederhana is already a huge brand in Indonesia, so we felt people would appreciate the authenticity more.”

“If you cannot bring the taste of Minang cuisine properly, it eventually becomes Singapore-infused flavour,” he adds. “Pariaman served authentic Indonesian cuisine, so opening something more local-style would defeat the purpose.”