Sentosa launches first ever 10-week food festival in October

SENTOSA GRILLFEST

Kicking off the festivities will be the Sentosa GrillFest, which will run from Oct 21 to Nov 13, Friday to Sunday, 5pm to 9pm. Billed as the largest one to date, the event returns after a two-year hiatus and boasts 31 food vendors serving up more than 200 dishes right on the beach.

Barbecue fans will enjoy four different “experience” zones spread out between Beach Plaza and Scentopia.

The ‘Local Flavours’ zone will feature Singapore favourites with a twist, as well as popular items from the event’s past editions such as Lobster Hokkien Mee and Bamboo Nasi Lemak. Visitors can enjoy this curation of offerings nestled within the Central Beach Bazaar, a brand-new attraction that offers a day-to-night carnival beach experience.