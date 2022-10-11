Sentosa launches first ever 10-week food festival in October
Sentosa Food Fest 2022 includes the return of Sentosa GrillFest – Singapore’s only food street by the beach – as well as food trucks, craft beer and the inaugural Sentosa Restaurant Trail which features set menus as low as S$30.
Time to start working up an appetite and putting on your roomiest clothes as Singapore is about to add another food festival to our already long gastronomical list. Sentosa will be launching its first ever food festival – Sentosa Food Fest 2022 – this October.
Held in conjunction with Sentosa’s Golden Jubilee, the festival will feature four different events across 10 weeks, running from Oct 21 to Dec 31.
There will be beachside barbecues, food trucks and craft beer, as well as a slew of Sentosa’s popular restaurants whipping up special menus curated just for the festival.
SENTOSA GRILLFEST
Kicking off the festivities will be the Sentosa GrillFest, which will run from Oct 21 to Nov 13, Friday to Sunday, 5pm to 9pm. Billed as the largest one to date, the event returns after a two-year hiatus and boasts 31 food vendors serving up more than 200 dishes right on the beach.
Barbecue fans will enjoy four different “experience” zones spread out between Beach Plaza and Scentopia.
The ‘Local Flavours’ zone will feature Singapore favourites with a twist, as well as popular items from the event’s past editions such as Lobster Hokkien Mee and Bamboo Nasi Lemak. Visitors can enjoy this curation of offerings nestled within the Central Beach Bazaar, a brand-new attraction that offers a day-to-night carnival beach experience.
The ‘Greatest Hits’ zone will introduce an array of cuisines as well as Sentosa GrillFest favourites from past years like the bourbon coke striploin by Homeground Grill & Bar and grilled rice bowls by Craft’B.
There are also new dishes such as charcoal battered fish and chips by Wild Tide. Participating eateries located along the Siloso Beach stretch, including Ola Beach Club, will also be part of the line-up.
The ‘Just Grill’ zone is helmed by grocer Angliss, where guests can choose their meats and have it grilled right there and then. The food, of course, can be customised to specific preferences and will be served with a selection of sides.
The fourth zone is ‘Chill Out’, where visitors get to enjoy craft beer, desserts and music. Expect drinks like the limited-edition Sentosa Jubilee Edition Islander Brew by Sentosa and Brewerkz, grilled fruits by Durian Edition, locally brewed craft beer on tap by Glugland, as well as seasonal flavours of artisanal ice cream and sorbet by Legato.
SENTOSA RESTAURANT TRAIL
Following the GrillFest, the Sentosa Restaurant Trail will bring together the island’s 12 dining venues from Nov 7 to 17, Mondays through to Thursdays. On offer is a plethora of lunch and dinner set menus ranging from S$30 to S$80 from restaurants such as Bedrock Origin, FOC Sentosa, Greenwood Fish Market, The Kitchen Table (at W Singapore) and WOK⁰15 Kitchen.
Guests can look forward to indulging in dishes such as woodfire-grilled ribeye steak, Mediterranean squid ink paella, aged black vinegar pork ribs, blue swimmer crab fried rice and Hawaiian-inspired huli huli chicken.
SENTOSA FOOD TRUCK FIESTA
This inaugural event promises a food market alongside free movie screenings, happening right at Palawan Green right after Sentosa GrillFest. The fiesta will take place across two weeks, every Friday to Sunday from Nov 18 to 27.
CRAFT BEER JAMBOREE
Rounding up Sentosa Food Fest’s signature events, this event offers beer enthusiasts the chance to discover an array of local and international brews all under one roof. It will take place at Southside every Friday to Sunday from Nov 25 to Dec 4.
More details on additional Sentosa Food Fest activities will be announced over the next few weeks. Entry to Sentosa Food Fest is free, with food payable separately. Visit https://foodfest.sentosa.com.sg for more details.