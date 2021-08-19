Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Seoul Garden switches from buffet spreads to ala carte menu
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Seoul Garden switches from buffet spreads to a la carte menu

The halal-certified Korean restaurant chain is introducing its new concept on Thursday (Aug 19). 

Seoul Garden switches from buffet spreads to a la carte menu
Seoul Garden will move from buffet spreads to an ala carte menu from Aug 19, 2021.
Maxine Koh
19 Aug 2021 12:11PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Heading out for a meal now that we’re finally out of P2HA? The F&B outlets you used to frequent may look slightly different now. 

Take, for instance, Seoul Garden. 

The 38-year-old Korean grill chain has just announced that it will transform its current buffet concept to an all-new a la carte menu from Thursday (Aug 19). 

According to Seoul Garden Group, this move is in line with Singapore’s road map to an endemic COVID-19. After 18 months of changing restrictions, the chain will stop its buffet service so as to ensure a safer and healthier dining environment. 

Instead, diners can expect a brand new a la carte menu serving up similar Korean fare.

The restaurant’s move away from buffet dining also seeks to reduce food waste.

Andrew Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Seoul Garden Group, said that the company has started a "comprehensive training programme for its staff, including its crew of People with Disabilities (PWD), to help them understand and embrace the new dining concept”. 

Source: CNA/sr

Related Topics

food & drink Restaurants

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us