Seoul Garden switches from buffet spreads to a la carte menu

According to Seoul Garden Group, this move is in line with Singapore’s road map to an endemic COVID-19. After 18 months of changing restrictions, the chain will stop its buffet service so as to ensure a safer and healthier dining environment.

Instead, diners can expect a brand new a la carte menu serving up similar Korean fare.

The restaurant’s move away from buffet dining also seeks to reduce food waste.

Andrew Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Seoul Garden Group, said that the company has started a "comprehensive training programme for its staff, including its crew of People with Disabilities (PWD), to help them understand and embrace the new dining concept”.