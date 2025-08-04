How to eat your way through SG60: S$6 dim sum, S$60 buffets and where to use your vouchers
It’s not a Singaporean celebration if it doesn’t involve food. Here are all the deals and collabs to look forward to this month.
Food is how we celebrate in Singapore. And when it’s a milestone occasion like SG60, it’s practically our national duty to not only makan well, but also evangelise about the best eats and deals. Because if there’s anything that unites us more than food, it’s a good bargain.
Since nothing says “togetherness” like free money, we’re kicking off this round-up with those SG60 vouchers, which you can use at heartland eateries across the island. To check if your favourite places accept them, just plug their names into this link.
In the list below, we’ve recommended some spots we’re excited to spend our vouchers at and more celebratory eats, from limited-edition Milo desserts and S$6 dim sum, to S$60 buffets and 60 per cent off your favourite dishes.
WHERE TO SPEND YOUR SG60 VOUCHERS
- Cafe Wabi Sabi – Generous portions and a fantastic burnt cheesecake mean you’ll probably have to join a queue.
- Chilli Up Hunan Cuisine – We can’t get enough of Hunan-style pork with green chilli and ground chillies with eggplant, so we’re dropping a chunk of our SG60 vouchers on them.
- Gelato Labo – The Seng Poh Road outlet takes SG60 vouchers. You’re welcome.
- Monday Coffee Bar – Minimalist Japanese-style coffee bar with branches at Ang Moh Kio Avenue 10 and Clementi Avenue 6. Get your coffee with hearty Japanese-inspired sandos.
- Refuel and Refuel 2 – Splurge on ice-blended shakes or that refreshing honey lemon espresso fizz and tuck into chilli eggs and prawns or the pulled pork benedict with the fam. This chic cafe has branches in Bedok Reservoir, Bukit Merah and Yishun.
- Reiwa Soba Honten – Fresh soba made on site daily. Get the uni soba and wash it down with the homemade umeshu.
- Rumah Makan Minang – So many sedap (delicious) dishes to pick from! Luckily, SG60 vouchers are paying.
- Spicy Thai-Thai Cafe – Deep-fried kang kong, catfish with special curry sauce, hommok (like otak otak, but extra shiok) in a baby coconut husk, and so much more. The food may take a while, but it’s worth the wait.
- Star Kitchen Seafood and Charcoal Steamboat – Soul-soothing, super tasty charcoal steamboat. Ask for a seat in the air-conditioned dining room upstairs.
- Yang Ming Seafood – Be sure to call ahead at the original Bishan Street 11 branch and pre-order the pig’s stomach chicken soup, pork ribs strewn with fried garlic and scallions and the salt-baked crab.
S$60 DINING DEALS
- Douraku Sushi – Seven-course lunch omakase for S$60, and it comes with sashimi, grilled seafood, sushi and a matcha dessert. Add sake for just S$10 more. Only at Douraku’s d’Arena Jurong outlet.
- Lingzhi Vegetarian – The seven-course A Taste of Home set menu, priced at S$60 per person, features inventive vegetarian creations, including vegetarian chilli crab buns and “bak kut teh” with turmeric noodles, as well as a bobo cha cha crispy taro puff.
- Sarai Thai – Go wild on the S$60-for-two SG60 A La Carte Buffet that serves up free flow of Thai appetisers, salads, soups, main courses, rice and noodles, and desserts.
- Suki Suki Hotpot – Say “Majulah Singapura” and the SG60 Hotpot Special is yours to enjoy at S$60 for two people. The set includes premium items like wagyu, clams, tiger prawns, flower crab, beef short ribs and fish paste.
- Tajimaya Yakiniku– The S$60 SG60 Set gets you 40g each of A5 Miyazaki chuck short ribs, A5 Kagoshima flap meal, Hokkaido pork collar and loin, garlic fried rice and baked cheesecake.
- TungLok Teahouse– Dim sum classics at S$60 for four diners is a deal your parents, grandparents and broke friends will love. Expect the classic favourites: Siew mai, xiao long bao, braised fish maw with seafood bisque and a choice of Four Cups Soy Sauce chicken or char siew served with veggies and crab meat fried rice or braised noodles.
- Your favourite hotel buffets – Gird your large appetites and head for lavish hotel buffet restaurants like Intercontinental Singapore’s Luce, Amara Singapore’s Element, Opus Bar & Grill Steakhouse at voco Singapore (high tea), and Verandah Rooftop Rotisserie at Momentous Hotel Alexandra. They’re all serving $60 buffets throughout August.
CHEAP EATS & S$6 DEALS
- Old Street Bak Kut Teh – Get the house-made soya milk for just S$0.60 with any dish.
- Soup Restaurant – 60 per cent off crowd pleasers like samsui chicken, honey truffle pork chop, traditional boiled soup of the day and tofu prawns.
- Barossa – 60 per cent off appetisers, desserts, house pour wines and draft beers when you order a main course from 3pm to 5pm, Monday to Wednesday. Till Aug 15.
- Drips Bakery x Sakanoue – A limited-time line-up of reimagined local favourites here includes ang ku kueh danish, otah crostini and kueh salat tart. Get 60 per cent off viennoiseries on Aug 9 only.
- Menya Kokoro – Check out the SG60 special: Bak kut ueh mazemen (S$14.80) topped with crispy youtiao.
- Typhoon Cafe – The popular fluffy mochi souffle pancakes are now S$6 cheaper, till Aug 15.
- Mr Bean – Ask for the S$6 set meals that comprise a cup of soya milk, one beancurd and two pancakes. Remember to bust out your SG60 vouchers if you’re patronising branches in the heartlands.
- Yum Cha – Eight SG60 dim sum delights are on the menu till Aug 31. Think otak otak siew mai, satay fried rice, laksa cheong fan and kaya bolo bun. All are priced at S$6 each.
- Goodwood Park Hotel – Head to The Deli (for takeaways) or L’Espresso (to dine in as part of the Afternoon Tea) and ask for the S$9 SG Breakfast Set. It includes a mini Milo crèmeux cup, flaky egg tart, and kaya toast macaron. Till Aug 31.
LIMITED-TIME COLLABS AND NATIONAL DAY SPECIALS
- Crystal Jade – The SG60 items at this beloved chain are red-and-white-themed. Ask for dishes like Golden Phoenix glutinous rice rolls (Crystal Jade Palace), chicken rice siew mai (Crystal Jade Golden Palace), mee goreng with seafood (Crystal Jade Pavilion), steamed prawn dumpling with chilli crab sauce (Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen) and bak kut teh with pork stomach (Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao).
- Marmalade Pantry – The SG60 Cupcake Box of six (S$42) includes nostalgic flavours like Milo dinosaur, teh tarik and pandan red bean.
- Mister Donut x Milo – Milo Pon De Magic (S$3). How to resist?
- St Regis Singapore – The Forgotten Flavours afternoon tea (S$65 per person) by St Regis Singapore’s executive pastry chef Chee Long and Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2021 Angela Lai promises nostalgic flavours presented in new ways. Think buah keluak scones, salted egg Boston lobster rolls and pandan mochi. Available throughout August from 3pm to 5pm.
- Warabimochi Kamakura x Milo – Milo + Nestum + golden dust warabimochi. Comes in five- and 10-piece boxes. We’re sold.
- Wo Wo Dian x The Golden Duck – Enjoy SG60 creations like salted egg pork buns (S$8.90), firecracker chicken (laziji crackling with The Golden Duck’s chilli crab seaweed tempura, S$19.90) and dry pot chicken (ma la xiang guo served with salted egg fish skin, S$32.80).