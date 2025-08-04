How to eat your way through SG60: S$6 dim sum, S$60 buffets and where to use your vouchers

Food is how we celebrate in Singapore. And when it’s a milestone occasion like SG60, it’s practically our national duty to not only makan well, but also evangelise about the best eats and deals. Because if there’s anything that unites us more than food, it’s a good bargain.

Since nothing says “togetherness” like free money, we’re kicking off this round-up with those SG60 vouchers, which you can use at heartland eateries across the island. To check if your favourite places accept them, just plug their names into this link.

In the list below, we’ve recommended some spots we’re excited to spend our vouchers at and more celebratory eats, from limited-edition Milo desserts and S$6 dim sum, to S$60 buffets and 60 per cent off your favourite dishes.