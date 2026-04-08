Shake Shack to launch collab menu with Butcher’s Block featuring Hawaiian-inspired flavours

Shake Shack’s latest chef collaboration will launch on Apr 16, and this time, it’s with Butcher’s Block, helmed by chef Jordan Keao.

The woodfire-focused restaurant at Raffles Singapore centres its cooking around grilling, smoking and roasting; premium meats; and a whole-animal philosophy. And, as Keao was born and raised in Hawaii, the cuisine also draws on Hawaiian influences and cooking traditions.

For the collab with Shake Shack, titled “Aloha Shack”, “I wanted to share bits of Hawaiian culture and a little bit of Americana. I also wanted to make sure I highlighted Singapore and its amazing food scene,” said Keao, who has lived in Singapore for the last 10 years.