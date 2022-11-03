One day only: Buah keluak burger and curry fries at Shake Shack Singapore from Michelin-starred Candlenut

At first glance, fast food and Michelin stars may not seem to immediately mix, but Shake Shack collaborating with lauded chefs around the world isn’t atypical.

After all, Shake Shack was actually born out of a fine dining restaurant back in 2001 when founder/restaurateur Danny Meyer opened a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park to help revitalise the area. The team prepped the hot dogs out of the three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park and approached the menu with the same fine dining sensibility and premium ingredients.

Mark Rosati, culinary director of Shake Shack told CNA Lifestyle that he was “blown away” by Lee’s cooking, along with Candlenut’s incredible team when Rosati first ate there back in 2019.

“Malcolm is doing incredible things with Peranakan food and celebrating the Singaporean food culture,” said Rosati. “When I learned about his legendary family meal burger, I knew we had to collaborate.”