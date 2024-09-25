Shake Shack collaborates with KEK Seafood for zi char inspired burgers and more

Shake Shack Singapore's latest limited-time collaboration with a local brand is a doozy. It is partnering with KEK Seafood, also known as Keng Eng Kee, to bring us the mutant love-children of zi char and fast food. What better combination could there be, seeing as both are comfort foods of the highest order?

Shake Shack likes to have fun with limited edition offerings and collaborations with local brands, and has previously collaborated with individual chefs, but this is the first time it's rolling out a range of menu items developed with a local eatery.