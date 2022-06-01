Nasi lemak-inspired Sambal Mayo burger is Shake Shack's first official ‘Singapore burger'

The sambal is made by Singapore’s Batu Lesung Spice Company, created exclusively for Shake Shack by local chef Jeremy Nguee, who's best known as the man behind the spice pastes of Batu Lesung Spice Company and the confections of Mrs Kueh.

So why Sambal Mayo as the cornerstone of the brand’s first local menu?

According to Shake Shack, the menu was inspired by the affection for some of Singapore’s most beloved dishes such as nasi lemak and sambal chicken.