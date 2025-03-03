Actor Shane Pow sells banana bread from condo, says it’s tiring as he wakes up at 5.30am to bake orders

BAKING NOOB

Interestingly, Pow, who's not usually a fan of sweet stuff, said baking was “never [his] thing”. He’d never done it before and only attempted banana bread so he could use up his ripe bananas. And there was no turning back.

“The satisfaction came when I managed to bake it. I realised baking is not that tough,” he said excitedly.

“I made and ate a lot of banana bread. It was very satisfying because I felt like I could provide for myself. All I needed was eggs, flour, butter and bananas and I was self-sustainable,” he laughed. “Plus, I like how the whole house smells like a bakery.”

He spent the past six months perfecting his banana bread recipe. Like many budding bakers, YouTube was his tutor.

“I think I ate 20 to 30 loaves of banana bread until I got to this recipe that I am using now. It’s moist on the inside with a slightly caramelised, crisp crust, and not too sweet,” he said. “But I am sick of banana bread now. I don’t eat it anymore.”