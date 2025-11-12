Shane Pow running pop-up cafe at Clarke Quay for 2 months selling his signature banana bread and more

“I (still) get a lot of inquiries in my DMs asking when I’m going to sell it next, but I can’t always commit because it’s very time-consuming,” Pow said.

He told 8days.sg that he last sold his banana bread in April this year.

Now, with a fully equipped kitchen at Chef X, he can scale up production.

“Here, I have a professional combi oven that can bake up to ten loaves at once, compared to the maximum of two I could make at home,” he said. “The whole setup is different – once you step into the shop, you’re in work mode. At home, sometimes it’s a bit of an ‘ugh’ kind of feeling.”