Shane Pow running pop-up cafe at Clarke Quay for 2 months selling his signature banana bread and more
After winning fans online with his banana bread, Shane Pow, 35, is bringing his home-based venture Taiyo Bread Shop offline with a two-month pop-up cafe at Chef X in Clarke Quay Central.
Called Taiyo Camp Club, the pop-up runs from Wednesday (Nov 12) to Jan 6, 2026, serving his signature banana bread alongside a small menu of savoury bites.
The cafe is part of Chef X, a Far East Malls initiative that lets home-based cooks and private dining chefs test-run a brick-and-mortar cafe.
FROM HOME BAKERY TO PHYSICAL CAFE
Pow launched Taiyo Bread Shop earlier this year from his one-bedroom condo in Upper Serangoon, baking small batches of banana bread from scratch. He started receiving orders after posting pictures of his banana bread loaves on Instagram, and demand quickly grew.
“I (still) get a lot of inquiries in my DMs asking when I’m going to sell it next, but I can’t always commit because it’s very time-consuming,” Pow said.
He told 8days.sg that he last sold his banana bread in April this year.
Now, with a fully equipped kitchen at Chef X, he can scale up production.
“Here, I have a professional combi oven that can bake up to ten loaves at once, compared to the maximum of two I could make at home,” he said. “The whole setup is different – once you step into the shop, you’re in work mode. At home, sometimes it’s a bit of an ‘ugh’ kind of feeling.”
When asked how this opportunity with Chef X came about, Pow said: "They got in touch and asked if I wanted to do a pop-up for Taiyo Bread Shop."
At Chef X, he will work with a small team of kitchen assistants. “Previously, operating from home was manageable (alone), but for a full cafe, I definitely need more help,” he added.
When asked if fans can expect to see him at the cafe daily, he responded: “I’ll be there as much as I can. I’ve also hired extra help for the baking and cooking.”
At the moment, he’s also preparing to start work on a new television series, which begins filming in December this year in Malaysia.
However, Pow assured: “I’ll have to be in Malaysia some days, but I should still be able to be at the cafe most of the time.”
CAMPING THEME POP-UP
The pop-up is designed around a camping theme, featuring a tent, camping chairs, and crates used as tables. The space seats around 20 diners, with additional foldable chairs available when needed.
“I like to go camping, but don’t get many chances to do so. In Singapore, (camp sites are) quite limited and hot,” Pow said. “So I thought, why not create an indoor camping theme with air-con? Especially for families with kids.”
COLLABORATION WITH OTHER VENDORS
Pow has teamed up with several partners for the residency. Alongside the food menu, the cafe offers a small selection of coffee and tea priced between S$4 (US$3.07) and S$5.50. Coffee is brewed using De’Longhi machines, while the teas are sourced from local wellness brand Ele Tea, featuring blends such as Immunity, Sleep, and Detox.
Definitely Books, a local book distributor and retailer, will also place books around the cafe for guests to browse.
“I love to read and physical books are a dying trade,” Pow said. “If people can put down their phones and pick up a book, that’ll be nice.”
He added that board and card games will be available for customers to enjoy while hanging out.
Pow said: “The objective of this pop-up is not to make money, but more about getting people together and spending the holiday season together. That’s why I roped in partners for this.”
He has even created a mascot for Taiyo Camp Club: A smiling sun designed to spread positivity.
“I hope the mascot brings happiness to people. If they’re having a bad day, maybe it’ll make them laugh,” he said.
Small plushies of the mascot will be sold at the cafe, with proceeds (after covering costs) going to Care Corner Singapore, a non-profit organisation providing essential social and healthcare services, as well as running after-school programmes for children.
Chef X’s pop-up concept is rent-free with no profit-sharing requirement from the vendor, so Pow keeps the profits after covering expenses such as manpower and ingredients.
“That’s why I wanted to make use of this opportunity to raise funds for Care Corner as well, so more people can benefit from this pop-up,” he said.
“I actually used to go (to Care Corner) as a kid, and I feel they really need the funding,” Pow said. “Whoever decides to purchase one (plushie) will not only get something that brings them joy, but also help someone out during the festive season.”
A CAUTIOUS APPROACH TO F&B AFTER A COUPLE OF CLOSURES IN THE PAST
Pow is no stranger to F&B ventures, with his previous Korean hawker chain Gogiyo and grain-bowl eatery Mojo. Gogiyo, which had four outlets, closed in 2024, while Mojo shut its two outlets in 2020.
Isn’t he burned by F&B ventures in the past that didn’t work out?
“I won’t say they didn’t work out, I didn’t lose much money, and it was more for the experience,” he said. “The hardest part for any F&B business is how to keep things fresh.”
On whether he might open a permanent cafe in the future, he said: “I guess I’ve got to see how this pop-up goes. Personally, I'm a bit scared of F&B because I did a few before. F&B in Singapore is tough.”
He added: “This pop-up has a camping theme, but I don't think people will want to camp so much either. It’s something you try maybe once or twice. So how we keep it fresh as a permanent place is another issue.”
WHAT TO TRY AT TAIYO CAMP CLUB?
1. Going Bananas (S$4 a slice; S$30 a loaf)
The original banana bread that kick-started Taiyo Bread Shop.
Two other flavours, Chocoloco (with dark chocolate chips) and Nutty Nana (with walnuts), are also available, priced at S$4.50 a slice or S$33 a loaf.
Newer bakes include the Belgium Chocolate Cake (S$6 a slice), and the Carrot Cake (S$6 a slice).
2. Kohaku Focaccia (S$4 a slice)
In addition to his signature banana bread, Pow also offers a focaccia baked with burnt butter and cinnamon.
“I had a friend who knows how to bake focaccia, so I learned from them," he told 8Days.
"I also took lessons from ABC cooking studio, where I went for a few baking classes to learn more about baking other things besides banana bread."
3. Midnight Ramyeon ($8.50)
This hearty bowl of kimchi ramen, served with fried popcorn chicken, is inspired by classic camping meals. It comes in a mess tin to recreate the feeling of eating outdoors, while being enjoyed indoors.
4. Golden Drumlets (S$10 for eight pieces)
Chicken drumlets seasoned with a spice blend and fried until golden brown.
5. Little Dimples (S$8 for eight pieces)
Boiled gyozas drizzled with vinegar-chilli sauce.
Taiyo Camp Club is located at Chef X @ Clarke Quay Central. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
