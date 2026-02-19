Singaporean rapper Sheikh Haikel opens halal version of popular Hwa Heng Beef Noodle in Yishun

“I ate there and thought it was the best beef noodles I’ve ever had, and I wanted it again,” he added.

Francis said she, too, grew up around Hwa Heng’s beef noodle at the same Scotts Picnic spot. It was her go-to meal after secondary school classes.

Haikel had been meaning to open a Hainanese beef noodle spot following his chicken rice restaurant, but it was only when a friend suggested a collaboration with this brand that the idea really took shape.

Since most of Hwa Heng’s ingredients are already halal, there aren't many changes to the recipe other than the type of vinegar or beef balls, to meet MUIS’ halal-certification standards. “It had to be the same,” Haikel exclaimed. “Or better!”

But how do they know their dishes were identical to the original Hwa Heng's? The couple had brought Chinese friends for a taste test before opening the eatery.

“We trialled it so many times, that’s why we all look like beef balls now,” Haikel joked.