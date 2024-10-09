New shio pan pop-up by Masterchef Singapore runner-up sees long queues with 'about 3,000' pieces sold one weekend

With three outlets islandwide after first starting out as a home-based business, the MasterChef runner-up feels like it’s time for a new challenge: “Actually, after four years with Sourbombe, I feel that I’ve already stabilised and created loads of variations [of the pastry]. I wanted to break away from it a bit to delve into other parts of the baking scene. I want to be known as a baker who can juggle multiple concepts, instead of focusing on just one hero brand and product,” she explains.

Lee tells us that she decided on selling shio pan, as it’s one of her favourite types of bread.

“There wasn’t a particular reason [for selling shio pan], other than it being my own personal preference. Shio pan perfectly represents the kind of bread I love – crusty on the outside, soft on the inside, and with that irresistible flavour of butter melting as it bakes. Plus, the recent trend in savoury breads influenced me to lean into this style that resonates with my taste,” she says.