Shisen Hanten’s third-gen chef on 10 years in Singapore and making his late Iron Chef dad proud

So, he improvised, substituting miso for doubanjiang or fermented broad bean paste, and sancho peppers for Sichuan peppercorns.

In 1958, he became a pioneer in the Japanese dining scene by opening the first Shisen Hanten (meaning, literally, “Sichuan Restaurant”) in Tamuracho, Tokyo, becoming known for his Prawns in Chilli Sauce and Mapo Tofu.

But, Kentaro said, it was his Japanese grandmother who supplied some of the best business advice: She pointed out that while Kenmin’s dandanmian was a dry noodle with sauce, the locals were more used to noodles in soup. “She said, ‘If you make it a soupy noodle dish, the Japanese will accept it more readily’.”

Kenmin, whose fame grew as Japanese media began to feature him, went on to open more restaurants in Tokyo and even founded a culinary school in Ebisu in 1966, training upwards of 15,000 students over the next 24 years.

Today, Shisen Hanten restaurants are found all over Japan, including Kure in Hiroshima, Matsuyama in Ehime, Hakata-ku in Fukuoka and Tokushima city in Tokushima Prefecture.