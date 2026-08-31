This Sin Huat Eating House hawker has strict rules for ordering his famous crab bee hoon

Gritty seafood stall Sin Huat Eating House’s chef-owner Danny Lee has long been known for doing things his way.

In a 2007 review, food blog ieatishootipost dubbed him a “food Nazi” for his notoriously particular approach to what diners can – and cannot – eat if they want to enjoy his famous crab bee hoon, prawns and more. The moniker was also referenced by food blogger Johor Kaki in 2020.

The straight-talking Lee takes orders himself, often rattling off a list of seafood he thinks you should get, before cooking every dish single-handedly. He has also been known to refuse to serve customers who order food from the other stalls in his Geylang kopitiam.

8days Eat host Damian Lim experienced one of Lee's unwritten rules firsthand when the 21-year-old recently visited the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised joint. Lim, a third-generation hawker behind Peranakan food business Nya Nya, was there to try Sin Huat’s popular but pricey crab bee hoon.