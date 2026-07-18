Singapore chefs cook up chilli crab, laksa and chicken rice for 180 diners in Peru

Singapore food got its first official large-scale representation in Peru on Thursday (Jul 16) as Paul and Wayne Liew of Keng Eng Kee (KEK) Seafood, Petrina Loh of Morsels and Daniel and Tamara Chavez of Canchita presented a dinner for 180 diners at acclaimed restaurant La Mar by Gaston Acurio in Lima.

On the menu were dishes like kueh pie tee, laksa with prawns and clams, chicken rice, black pepper lobster and chilli crab with fried buns.

To pull it off, the chefs collectively brought about 70kg of ingredients from Singapore all the way to Lima, including laksa leaves, rempah, chilli crab sauce, black pepper sauce, kueh pie tee shells, fried fish skin and lots of chilli padi.