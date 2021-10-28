Chocolate grown in Singapore? Dessert chef Janice Wong is planting 1,000 cacao trees here

If everything goes the way dessert chef Janice Wong has systematically and meticulously planned, Singapore just might be churning out homegrown chocolate by 2023.

And by that we literally mean everything's from our Garden City – including the cacao trees from which chocolate comes from.

It won't be an easy task growing and cultivating these since it takes approximately three to five years for a cacao seed to become a fruiting tree, and each tree only makes a limited number of seeds.