London Fat Duck launches Irish duck rice hawker stall at new Singapore Jiak food court in the CBD

Folks working in the CBD have a new food spot for lunch now, with the opening of the new food court Singapore Jiak at Fraser Towers. The 55-seat enclave is opened by homegrown family-run F&B company Akashi Group, which owns the Akashi chain of Japanese restaurants as well as London Fat Duck.

Singapore Jiak houses four stall concepts owned by the group: Grandma’s, Dunman Wanton Mee, Teck Kee Fat Duck and Ah Goh Fish Soup.