Party of five: Consider these 8 places to indulge in some Christmas feasting

Sure, you could cook holiday dinner, but isn’t it far more satisfying to let someone else do the heavy lifting? These restaurants have sumptuous fetes for five on Christmas and New Year’s Day, or light, easy brunches and high teas over which to catch up with friends you’ve missed no thanks to our two-person-dining days.

Whatever the case, the Christmas season is now in full swing, so put on your elastic waist pants and not-so-ugly sweaters and consider these restaurants for a jolly good time – and don’t forget to keep your fingers crossed the current dining in measures hold!

HIGH TEA AT ATICO LOUNGE