Free in Japan, charged in Singapore? Tissue, water and service fees spark online dining debate

A netizen recently kicked off a heated Reddit debate after pointing out a small but sore point about dining in Singapore.

In a post titled “Why Singapore eateries do not give tissue and water for free”, the person vented after returning from a holiday in Japan.

“It's standard issue no matter where I went, there is tissue and water served, no questions asked. Service charge was non-existent even in a restaurant. If there was any appetiser, it would be explained on the menu that there is a fee,” they wrote.

They then contrasted that experience with dining in Singapore: “Water is charged minimally at 50 cents and wet tissue also charged. Service charge is almost everywhere. Appetiser is sneaked in and charged at the bill, Chinese restaurants I'm looking at you. Is Singapore really a money grab due to the REITs? Or is there a cultural difference?”

Unsurprisingly, netizens had a lot to say.

Many agreed that in Singapore, “profit comes before customer service”, with some recalling a time when free water was the norm.

Others blamed rising costs. With rentals skyrocketing – especially in prime locations – eateries are “forced to charge for everything”.

One commenter summed it up neatly: “It’s a mix of culture and business model. Japan treats water and tissue as basic hospitality, while Singapore eateries rely more on add-on charges to survive high rents.”

Another was far less diplomatic: “It's because of greedy landlords.”

“There is an obsession with cost cutting and profit maximising in Singapore. Owners want to maximise profits so that they can afford their cars and condo mortgages. They will continue to do so if the consumers are okay with it,” another wrote.

Some argued that charging for water and tissues is simply the reality of running an F&B business here. While overseas eateries may operate at lower costs, family-owned restaurants in Singapore are often priced out – leaving only hawker stalls, while larger chains dominate the scene.

One netizen urged diners to push back: “Stop going to restaurants that has service charge but do not even give you tap water.”

They argued that proper service – greeting guests, offering water, checking on condiments – should be the bare minimum, and that diners shouldn’t accept service charges when these basics aren’t met.

Others suggested alternatives, pointing to Japan-owned chain Saizeriya, where water and tissues are still free.

That said, not everyone sided with the OP.

One commenter offered a counterpoint: “On the flip side, Singaporean customers are likely to abuse the system whenever there are free things. I see people taking serviettes at Starbucks and drinking free water without ordering anything.”

The issue is by no means a new one, and some F&B folks have given their views elsewhere. While some eateries such as Swensen’s, The Coconut Club and Paul do offer free tap water, it does come at a cost. “Utilities cost money and (when you offer free tap water), it often translates to reduced beverage sales, so it’s an opportunity cost at the end of the day,” Daniel Sia, chef-owner of the Coconut Club, had previously told CNA Lifestyle.

One owner of a neighbourhood cafe, who declined to be named, also reiterated the current tough times as a reason for charging for water.

“On a good month, eateries like ours make about 10 to 20 per cent profit. More often than not, we make a lot less, especially in this current economic climate. So we charge 50 cents for free-flow of tap water because every cent counts.”

In the end, the debate highlights the tug-of-war between rising business costs, customer expectations, and cultural norms in Singapore’s F&B scene – with no clear winner in sight.

Balancing fair service with business survival? Clearly, it’s not as simple as offering a free cup of water.

The original version of the story was first published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/