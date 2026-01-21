Team Singapore wins top prize at Gelato World Cup 2026

On Tuesday (Jan 20), Singapore was crowned World Champion at the Gelato World Cup 2026, a prestigious biennial competition held in Rimini, Italy, beating France and Argentina to the top of the podium.

Held from Jan 16 to 20 at SIGEP World – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, the Gelato World Cup is deemed the world’s most important team competition dedicated to artisanal gelato.

This 11th edition of the competition brought together 12 national teams that created 12 different desserts and showpieces across nine challenges, including a Chocolate Sculpture, Mystery Box Gelato and Gelato Glass Desserts.