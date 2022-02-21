Here are the Singapore hawkers and eateries at KF Seetoh’s upcoming New York food hall

The final list of 11 falls short of the initial 18 food vendors reported early on. In his Makansutra post, Seetoh explained: “Most of the folks that came and showed interest weren’t really keen. Although they have the financial might, operational finesse and local market intellect, the bulk of them lack guts and gumption. Can’t blame them, they rather expand to Jurong, a new location, rather than New York, a new market.”

But he was also stoked about the diversity of the final lineup in terms of the people and the cuisine.

“We have in our group, younger millennial hawkers… single stall hawkers, an exciting and young local kopi chain (I have always wanted to work with them) and even big name brands,” he wrote.

“I was mindful that we must have a cross selection of all that our multi-racial foodies celebrate. We installed Malay, Chinese, Indian, Nonya, Hainan Western and even a young and exciting local burger brand. Some are talking about introducing Eurasian fare in their menus too.”

According to the post, the team is currently in New York for orientation and paperwork, and there are plans to be back in April for pre-opening works.

The idea for the project started in 2013 after Seetoh and the late celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain met at the World Street Food Congress in Singapore. Later, Bourdain, who passed away in 2018, had reached out to Seetoh for setting up an “Anthony Bourdain Market” in New York showcasing hawker food.