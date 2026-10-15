Remember Sogurt? The frozen yogurt chain is making a comeback after 8 years with new flavours

Frozen yogurt brand Sogurt is returning eight years after closing its last outlet in 2018. It will reopen in December at One Holland Village with a new look and improved recipes.

Founder Lee Li Ping first conceptualised Sogurt in 2010 as a 22-year-old student in Los Angeles who would indulge in frozen yogurt up to twice a day. Inspired, she drew up a business plan for a university entrepreneurship project, and eventually opened Singapore’s first fully self-serve frozen yogurt store in a Bukit Timah shophouse. It broke even within six months and Sogurt grew to 12 stores islandwide at its peak.