Remember Sogurt? The frozen yogurt chain is making a comeback after 8 years with new flavours
Once operating 12 outlets across Singapore, the pioneering self-serve froyo brand is making a comeback at One Holland Village this December with revamped recipes, nostalgic favourites and a spacious new flagship cafe.
Frozen yogurt brand Sogurt is returning eight years after closing its last outlet in 2018. It will reopen in December at One Holland Village with a new look and improved recipes.
Founder Lee Li Ping first conceptualised Sogurt in 2010 as a 22-year-old student in Los Angeles who would indulge in frozen yogurt up to twice a day. Inspired, she drew up a business plan for a university entrepreneurship project, and eventually opened Singapore’s first fully self-serve frozen yogurt store in a Bukit Timah shophouse. It broke even within six months and Sogurt grew to 12 stores islandwide at its peak.
Looking back, the business wound up because “I think we just expanded too quickly,” Lee shared with her social media followers. On top of operational overheads, “People started moving on to the next thing, and when you’re running 12 outlets, you can’t just pivot like that.”
Since then, Sogurt has undergone a full rebrand and reformulated its recipes.
At its new 102-seat Holland Village flagship with communal seating and an alfresco terrace overlooking the pet park, customers can expect a frozen yogurt lineup featuring returning favourites such as Peach Mango Tart, OG Green Apple Tart, Strawberry Tart, and OG Chocolate, as well as new creations including Matcha and Black Sesame, and vegan options such as Pink Guava Sorbet and Acai.
There is a wall of froyo and soft-serve, with a rotating line-up of up to 10 flavours at any one time.
Toppings will include passionfruit and grape popping boba, Biscoff crumble, salted caramel pretzel crunch, chewy mini mochi, crunchy pistachio kunafa, fresh fruit, and popping candy.
You can mix, match, and build your cups to your liking, and top them off with salted caramel or warm chocolate from the tap.
Sogurt says its recipes are made with real Greek yogurt and ingredients such as real fruit purees, Swiss chocolate and Bronte pistachios.
They plan to roll out seasonal flavours, limited-edition toppings and collaborations with homegrown brands, chefs, bakers and creators.
At the store, customers will also be able to purchase takeaway frozen yogurt and merchandise like bag charms and tote bags.
Sogurt opens in December at 7 Holland Village Way, One Holland Village 02-23/24.