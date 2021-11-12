A year on, do the pleasures of making sourdough bread still hold true?

I used to giggle a little at all the people who suddenly jumped on the sourdough-making bandwagon at the height of the pandemic.

“Experimented with wholemeal flour and 75 per cent hydration,” they’d write on social media, accompanied by a photo of their hands holding two stacked halves of a loaf. And they were always talking incessantly about their “crumb”, their “ears” and their “mother”.

I think bread is the best thing since sliced bread. But I recoiled a little at how “in” this “it” hobby was. Almost “cheugy”, one might say, if one were a younger millennial without a sense of irony.

But then I attended a sourdough workshop at Tiong Bahru Bakery, famed for its breads and pastries, figuring I’d finally learn what all the fuss was about.

And I discovered that sourdough baking demands so much time, dedication and discipline that it instantly weeds out the die-hards from the try-hards. I mean, if microwave mug cakes are the inflatable wading pool of Instagram baking, sourdough is an Ironman triathlon undertaken with a hangover.

IS THE DOUGH RESTING BECAUSE IT’S TIRED?