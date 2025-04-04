Starbucks to open new Chinatown shophouse outlet on Apr 7 with retail shop, exclusive locally inspired menu
The outlet will feature an exclusive menu with local-inspired items including a Yuan Yang Frappuccino and Coffee Bolo Bun, as well as its first dedicated retail space in Singapore, with an exclusive line of merchandise.
Starbucks is set to open its new Chinatown outlet in a heritage shophouse with its first dedicated retail area on Monday (Apr 7). It will also feature exclusive merchandise and a locally inspired menu.
The two-storey store, located at 37 Smith Street, combines the vibrant culture of Chinatown with thoughtful design, which pays homage to local craftsmanship and local arts, according to a press release.
Customers can discover thoughtfully curated design and furniture elements that celebrate Chinese culture. These include Starbucks welcome signs in Mandarin, which were written in traditional Chinese calligraphy and wood carved by artists at Yong Gallery; murals by Singaporean artist Tiffany Lovage; and seating areas inspired by old void deck chess set-ups.
The outlet will also feature Starbucks’ first dedicated retail space in Singapore, with an exclusive line of merchandise, including a series collaboration with JunleFont by Singaporean artist Lee Jun Le, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of three. There will also be lifestyle products designed by Singaporean design studio WhenIwasfour, which draw inspiration from local traditions, iconic Singapore landmarks and beloved cultural symbols.
The Smith Street outlet will also launch a Lion Dance merchandise series, featuring a Bearista plush and Bearista keychain, dressed in an adorable lion dance costume, as well as a Samsui Bearista Plush Keychain, a tribute to the iconic Samsui women.
Additionally, the outlet will feature an exclusive menu, incorporating a unique Singapore twist to Starbucks’ classics, available from Apr 7. Customers can indulge in two new beverages: Black Sesame Oatmilk Coffee Frappuccino with Soy Pudding (S$9.90) and a Yuan Yang Coffee Frappuccino (S$9.90), as well as treats such as Coffee Bolo Bun with Butter (S$4.90), XL Chicken Char Siew Puff (S$6.00) and Java Chip Frappuccino Swiss Roll (S$7.20).
“We are honoured to welcome Starbucks as our anchor tenant of Smith Street, marking an exciting milestone in our efforts to rejuvenate Chinatown’s Smith Street that will serve as the ‘Cultural Heart’ of Chinatown," said Lim Yick Suan, executive director of Chinatown Business Association Singapore.
“Starbucks’ purposeful store design pays homage to Chinatown’s rich history, while its exclusive merchandise offering from the Smith Street store and collaborations with local artists reflect a deep commitment to our Chinatown Singapore community. We look forward to having Starbucks be part of this new chapter, blending its globally beloved coffee culture with Chinatown’s rich culture and heritage.”