Starbucks to open new Chinatown shophouse outlet on Apr 7 with retail shop, exclusive locally inspired menu

Starbucks is set to open its new Chinatown outlet in a heritage shophouse with its first dedicated retail area on Monday (Apr 7). It will also feature exclusive merchandise and a locally inspired menu.

The two-storey store, located at 37 Smith Street, combines the vibrant culture of Chinatown with thoughtful design, which pays homage to local craftsmanship and local arts, according to a press release.

Customers can discover thoughtfully curated design and furniture elements that celebrate Chinese culture. These include Starbucks welcome signs in Mandarin, which were written in traditional Chinese calligraphy and wood carved by artists at Yong Gallery; murals by Singaporean artist Tiffany Lovage; and seating areas inspired by old void deck chess set-ups.