Starbucks and Pop Mart releasing Molly-themed drink and merchandise
Starbucks and Pop Mart have collaborated on merchandise and a drink themed after the popular character Molly as part of her 20th anniversary.
Pop Mart lovers in Singapore continue winning. Days after the opening of Pop Bakery, the Chinese toy company is collaborating with coffee chain Starbucks on limited-edition merchandise and a drink themed after its popular Molly character as part of her 20th anniversary.
Fans of Molly can first quench their thirst with the Strawberry & Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage (S$9.50), which boasts strawberry chunks blended with full-cream milk and topped with strawberry-flavoured whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries.
The drink is only available in Grande size and is served in a Molly cup.
Fans can then stock up on limited-edition Molly drinkware and lifestyle accessories, including stainless steel tumblers, mugs and foldable umbrellas.
Customers can also score a free Molly sticker sheet with a minimum purchase of S$15, which includes the Molly drink.
Both the Strawberry & Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage and the Molly collection will be available from Monday (Aug 3) at Starbucks stores and online.
The Molly collection will also be available on LazMall and ShopeeMall.